100-Word Insight: Naveen offers Olive Branch

In order to end the discontent within the party and assuage the public anger, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik did the much-needed damage control by making an announcement that VK Pandian is not his Successor.

Naveen also “offered” olive branch to Central BJP by placing his photo with late Atal Bihari Vajpayee during the interview. He does not show any sign of anger or regret and kept his option of “friendship” open.

Naveen’s move comes as a surprise ahead of crucial 4th and final phase polling. However, the intense battle between both parties will continue unabated. No truce remains in sight.