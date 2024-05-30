Puri Firecracker Explosion: Odisha CM meets the Injured

TNI Bureau: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday met the injured of Puri cracker blast at the Sum Ultimate Hospital in Bhubaneswar.
He spoke to the relatives of injured people and hospital authorities and doctors at the private hospital. Naveen has also ordered a probe into the incident.
It is pertinent to mention here that 3 persons have succumbed to injuries in the firecracker explosion near Narendra Pond in Puri on Wednesday while several devotees are stated to be in critical condition.
The injured people have been admitted to various Private and Government hospitals in Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack including AIIMS, SUM Ultimate, Hi-Tech, SCB Medical College & Hospital and District Headquarter Hospital, Puri.
