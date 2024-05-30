Puri Firecracker Explosion: Odisha CM meets the Injured

By Sagarika Satapathy
Puri Firecracker Explosion: Odisha CM meets the Injured
TNI Bureau: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday met the injured of Puri cracker blast at the Sum Ultimate Hospital in Bhubaneswar.
He spoke to the relatives of injured people and hospital authorities and doctors at the private hospital. Naveen has also ordered a probe into the incident.
The Chief Minister announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in the cracker blast and announced that all medical expenses of the injured will be borne from the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF).
Puri Firecracker Explosion: Odisha CM meets the Injured
Related Posts

Southwest Monsoon hits Kerala Coast

TNI Morning News Headlines – May 30, 2024

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It is pertinent to mention here that 3 persons have succumbed to injuries in the firecracker explosion near Narendra Pond in Puri on Wednesday while several devotees are stated to be in critical condition.
The injured people have been admitted to various Private and Government hospitals in Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack including AIIMS, SUM Ultimate, Hi-Tech, SCB Medical College & Hospital and District Headquarter Hospital, Puri.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.