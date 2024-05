TNI Bureau: Southwest Monsoon has arrived over Kerala & advanced into parts of Northeast India today with heavy rains over the region as forecasted by India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

Cyclone Remal had pulled the monsoonal flow to the Bay of Bengal, which could be one of the reasons for early onset of Southwest Monsoon over the north-east.

The development is expected to bring a big relief from the prevailing heatwave conditions.