100-Word Insight: Mystery shrouds Simulia BDO’s Death

While all circumstantial evidences point at the suicide angle in Simulia BDO Biswaranjan Mohanty’s death case, his family members and friends have alleged that it could be a case of abetment to suicide.

The deceased’s father and friends have alleged that he was under tremendous stress after being repeatedly denied leaves by the District Collector on various occasions. However, the Collector has refuted the claims.

Several other theories are doing the round with the issue taking a political turn. Allegations have been brought against other officials and local MLA too. Only a free and fair probe will unravel the truth.