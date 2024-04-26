Poll Officials search VK Pandian’s Helicopter in Umerkote

By The News Insight

TNI Bureau: In a major development in Odisha politics, poll officials reportedly searched Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader VK Pandian’s helicopter in Umerkote of Nabarangpur district on Friday.

The magistrate along with a team of local police inspected Pandian’s helicopter after he landed in Umerkote to campaign for the party candidates in the area.

Though they inspected the helicopter for around 20-25 minutes, but reportedly did not find any suspicious or illegal material from it, following which the BJD leader was allowed to leave the spot.

It is to be noted here that Pandian is one of the 40 Star Campaigners of the state rulling BJD party for the first two phases General Elections in the State.

