JP Nadda to address Public Meeting in Berhampur on April 28

TNI Bureau: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started to focus on Odisha with the aim to win more Lok Sabha seats and form the double engine government in the State, several central leaders have begun to campaign in the State.

Yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a public meeting in Sonepur and slammed the State government. And now, the party’s national president JP Nadda is scheduled to visit the state on April 28.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

According to former state BJP president Sameer Mohanty, Nadda will address a public meeting at Berhampur in Ganjam district and seek votes for the party candidates. Later he will attend the party leaders’ meeting in Nabarangpur.

Thousands of workers along with their party leaders mostly from the Western and Southern parts of the State will attend the meeting, Mohanty said.