TNI Morning News Headlines – January 12, 2024

➡️ Maoists killed their former associate in Saranda jungle near the Odisha-Jharkhand border suspecting him to be a police informer.

➡️ Congress MLA Suresh Routray declares his son Manmath Routray as his political successor from Jatni Assembly Constituency.

➡️ No travel to Ayodhya from adjoining districts for 3 days during Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh Government requested people for a ‘Deepotsav’ at every house, ghat and temple in Ayodhya on Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Sri Ram on January 22.

➡️ A Nagada weighing 500 kg and adorned with gold, and silver layers reached Ayodhya in a special chariot from Gujarat ahead of the ‘pranpratishtha’ of Sri Ram.

➡️ Delhi shivers as minimum temperature plunges to 3.9 degrees Celsius.

➡️ MTech student of IIT-Kanpur found dead in hostel room.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ ED raid underway at the premises of TMC leader Tapas Roy in Kolkata. Details awaited.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Nashik, Maharashtra. He will and attend the National Youth Festival.

➡️ 23 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions as on 12th January.

➡️ Rupee falls 9 paise to 83.10 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ India v Afghanistan: Shivam Dube stars as India beat Afghanistan in opening T20I.

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Afghanistan at about 09:40 am: National Center for Seismology.