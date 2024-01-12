100-Word Insight: Let’s Not Divide Hindus

After a long struggle, Hindus are showing unprecedented unity and devotion for their religion. They don’t hate other religions, but are learning to put their religion at the forefront, which is not a sin.
At this juncture, any attempt to divide the Hindus again by pitting one deity against another, is an unforgivable sin.
Lord Jagannatha is pride of Odisha; he is revered by people across India. Lord Ram is our icon and Ayodhya Ram Mandir is a result of 500 years of struggle.
Putting our gods against each other by some vested interests for political gains, won’t be condoned.
