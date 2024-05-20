100-Word Insight: INDI Alliance stands with BJD against Sambit

A ‘slip of tongue’ has landed BJP’s National Spokesperson and Puri Lok Sabha candidate in trouble. Despite the clarifications and apology, there is no let up in the controversy.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Interestingly, it was BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik who raised the issue, but found the support of INDI Alliance that seeks to give a jolt to PM Modi and Sambit Patra while wooing the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha.

Whether AAP or Congress, both parties rushed in to fish in the troubled waters and stood firm with BJD against BJP. Even if BJD seeks to end the matter, they won’t.