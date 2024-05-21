Odisha records 69.34.% Voter Turnout in Second Phase Election

TNI Bureau: Odisha recorded 69.34.% voter turnout in second phase election which was held in five Lok Sabha seats and 35 assembly constituencies under them yesterday, as per ECI Voter Turnout App.

Aska, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Bargarh and Sundergarh are the five Lok Sabha seats spread over 11 district and Bargarh, Attabira, Padampur, Bijepur, Bhatli, Bhanjanagar, Jharsuguda, Talsara, Sundargarh, Biramitrapur, Raghnathpali, Rourkela, Rajgangpur, Bonai, Birmaharjpur, Sonepur, Loisingha, Patnagarh, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kantabanji, Baliguda, G. Udayagiri, Phulbani, Kantamal, Boudh, Daspalla, Bhanjanagar, Polosara, Kabisuryanagar, Khalikote, Aska, Surada, Sanakhemundi and Hinji are the assembly seats where the voting was held.

While Bargarh Lok Sabha seat recorded the highest voter turnout of 76.20%, Aska in Ganjam witnessed the lowest turnout of 60.78%. Likewise, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Sundargarh saw a voter turnout of 71.46%, 70.37% and 67.74% respectively.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Among the assembly seats, Sonepur (81.23%), Bhatli (79.23%), Birmaharajpur (78.23%) recorded highest voter turnout. CM Naveen Patnaik’s constituency Hinjili recorded the lowest at 58.21%. Aska (58.99%) and Kabisuryanagar (58.84%) too recorded low polling.

The fates of a total of 40 Lok Sabha candidates and 265 MLA candidates have been sealed in the EVM machine. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Bikram Arukha, Niranjan Pujari, Pradeep Kumar Amat, Tukuni Sahu, Rita Sahu, former Union Minister Jual Oram, former Indian hockey captain Dilip Tirkey, former Union Minister Dilip Ray and four-time Lok Sabha MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo are some of the heavyweight leaders who were in the fray.

Voting to both the assembly seats of CM Naveen Patnaik, Hinjili and Kantabanji were also held yesterday.

The third phase polling will be held on May 25 in Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituencies and the fourth and final phase polling will be held on June 1 in Mayurbhanj, Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituencies.