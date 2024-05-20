Pandian targets PM Modi with ‘Rs 15 Lakh’ Jibe

TNI Bureau: Senior BJD leader VK Pandian today targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the ‘Rs 15 Lakh’ jibe while he was addressing public meeting at Aul assembly constituency in Kendrapara Lok Sabha segment.

The senior leader of the state ruling party said that the Prime Minister makes only tall promises and does not keeps his promise. He had promised to deposit ‘Rs 15 Lakh’ in each one’s bank account. But did the money come, Pandian asked the people.

The Prime Minster had promise to reduce the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG gas cylinder, but did the price drop or increased, the BJD leader asked.

“Two crores of jobs each year and in 80 lakh people from Odisha and 3 lakh people from Kendrapara district supposed to get job everywhere. Has anyone got here,” Pandian said adding that wherever they go they say to make that State No 1 state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says to make Odisha the No 1 state of the country, then where will his own state Assam will stand, questioned Pandian.