100-Word Insight: BJD’s Surprise Move for Rajya Sabha

BJD has adopted a strategic approach while choosing Rajya Sabha nominations. By opting for youth BJD leader Subhasish Khuntia from Puri who played a key role in the land acquisition for Srimandir Parikrama project, the party has almost resolved the complications in Puri Assembly.

Similarly, former Barabati-Cuttack MLA Debashish Samantaray got the nod so that he doesn’t disturb the equations in Cuttack & Paradip. Several permutations and combinations were considered here.

Who will be the third Rajya Sabha candidate? Will it be Tribal leader Pradeep Majhi to keep the tribal votes intact? Or, will a surprise face be revealed tomorrow?