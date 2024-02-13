TNI Morning News Headlines – February 13, 2024

➡️BJD Rajya Sabha candidates Debashish Samantaray and Subhasish Khuntia to file their nomination papers today.
➡️Tusker injured after swallowing crude bomb succumbs at Bharatpur jungle on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha CHSE Plus 2 exam 2024 to commence on February 16.
➡️Ollywood actor Chakradhar Jena passes away. He made his debut in the Odia film industry with the movie ‘Pathara Khasuchhi Bada Deulu’ in 1993.
➡️Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to arrive in Odisha today.
➡️22 minors escaped from a juvenile home in Jaipur by breaking a window.
➡️Haryana: Heavy police deployment in Bahadurgarh ahead of farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march today. Protesting farmers continue ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on Ambala highway, onward to Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
➡️Indian-American Sonali Korde takes oath as assistant to USAID administrator.
➡️SpiceJet to cut at least 1,000 jobs to ensure profitable growth.
➡️Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan likely to join BJP after quitting Congress.
➡️Sharad Pawar faction moves SC challenging EC order recognising party led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar as real Nationalist Congress Party.
➡️JEE-Main: 23 candidates bag 100 score in first edition of exam.
➡️JNU general body passes resolution to extend age limit to contest students’ union polls by 2 years
➡️Sensex climbs 116.42 points to 71,188.91 in early trade; Nifty up 14.80 points to 21,630.85.
➡️Rupee turns flat at 83.00 against US dollar in early trade.
