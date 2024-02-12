TNI Evening News Headlines – February 12, 2024

➡️Odisha Government has declared Gupteswar Forest — adjacent to the famous Gupteswar Shiva temple in Dhondrakhol reserve forest as the 4th Biodiversity Heritage Site of the State.
➡️Odisha Governmen to provide Rs 1,000 & 2 jute bags each to all beneficiaries of NFSA/SFSS.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated LAccMI bus services in five more districts (Balangir, Bargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts) to provide affordable transportation for rural people.
➡️Odisha Cabinet approves distribution of Rs 1000 cash assistance & 2 jute bags to families under Public Distribution System (PDS).
➡️Rs 220 crore Cocaine seizure from ship in Paradip: NDPS court in Kujang asks to furnish Rs 100 Cr bond and Rs 10 Cr bank guarantee for release of ship.
➡️Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur urging him to upgrade infrastructure for hockey players at SAI Special Area Games (SAG) centre at Sundargarh.
➡️Former Attabira MLA Nihar Mahananda quits from Congress, sends resignation letter to AICC president, Mallikarjun Kharge.
➡️Priyanka Gandhi, Sachin Pilot to visit Odisha soon.
➡️Rashtriya Lok Dal joins NDA, RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary confirmed on Monday.
➡️Nitish Kumar-led NDA Government wins trust vote in Bihar Assembly after 129 MLAs support the resolution.
➡️Barricades being put up by Police at Tikri border, ahead of the farmers’ call of ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest.
➡️Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan resigns from Congress party.
➡️Over 1.59 lakh declared as ‘foreigners’ in Assam: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
➡️Retail inflation eases to 5.10% in January, 2024, as per Government data.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi expanded India’s digital payment system, UPI to Sri Lanka and Mauritius today. First UPI transaction conducted by an Indian citizen in Sri Lanka.
➡️PM Modi to visit Doha on February 14, will hold bilateral meeting with Emir of Qatar.
➡️India batter KL Rahul ruled out of third Test against England after failing to recover from his quadriceps injury.
