100-Word Insight: BJD, BJP Gear Up For Big Battle in Odisha

Buoyed by the unprecedented success in 3 states in Hindu Heartland, the BJP Odisha has decided to go aggressive to test the massive undercurrent in Odisha, which may spell trouble for the BJD Government although they look rock solid on paper. After meeting the top brass in Delhi, Manmohan Samal revealed a bigger panchayat outreach plan.

On the other hand, BJD is totally focused on the promotion of Kartik Pandian and he might get a key post on December 14. However, ‘Brand Naveen’ still rules the roost in Odisha and without him, BJD won’t be able to woo the voters.