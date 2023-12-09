TNI Evening News Headlines – December 09, 2023

➡️I-T raids in Odisha: More cash recovered from iron locker at Sudapada country-liquor manufacturing unit in Bolangir. 156 bags containing cash were recovered from the unit.
➡️Odisha is all set to compete in the first-ever Khelo India Para Games scheduled to begin on December 10 in Delhi.
➡️Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra shares a picture of the sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple in Ayodhya.
➡️PM Modi visits PTI office. This is his first visit to a media house since he became PM in 2014.
➡️Tamil Nadu government announces Rs 6,000 as livelihood assistance to people affected by the impact of Cyclone Michaung.
➡️NIA arrested 15 ISIS operatives in major crackdown against global terror group in Maharashtra and Karnataka: Official.
➡️England bowls out India for 80 runs in second T20I in Mumbai.
➡️Football legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was scheduled to visit India on Dec 15 this year, his tour was postponed to Feb 2024.
➡️Uncapped Indian batter Vrinda Dinesh sold to UP Warriorz for Rs 1.30 crore, 13 times her base price WPL Auction.
➡️Wrestling Federation elections to be held on December 21.
➡️Spain expels two US officers caught paying bribes to infiltrate Spain’s intelligence/secret service.
