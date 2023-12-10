Vishnu Deo Sai to be the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

TNI Bureau: The Chhattisgarh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislature Party meeting today picked former Union Minister Vishnu Deo Sai as the next chief minister of the state.

It is to be noted here that Vishnu Deo Sai has won the Kunkuri assembly seat with 87604 votes. He was BJP’s Chhattisgarh state president from 2020 to 2022.

Vishnu Deo, who began his political carrier as a sarpanch, was the MLA between 1990 and 1998. He then won the Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency for four consecutive times in 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014.

Prior to this, Vishnu Deo Sai was also the Minister of State (MoS) for Steel, Mines, Labour and Employment during the first Narendra Modi Cabinet.