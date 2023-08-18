100-Word Insight: Birthday Gift in Waiting for Soumya?

On his Birthday, BJD MLA and Editor of Sambad Group, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik launched a scathing attack on Odisha Government, ruling party and the 5T Secretary, leaving no room for any reconciliation.

Is Soumya on his way out? Is he trying to provoke BJD to expel him so that he can play the victim card and project himself as a ‘political martyr’?

The Birthday Gift could be on its way. He might get the marching orders for putting his party in an embarrassing position. The Editor in him may have done the justice. But, the politician may pay a price.