TNI Morning News Headlines – August 18, 2023

➡️A low pressure area has formed over north-west Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood on Thursday and under its influence most places in Odisha are expected to receive rainfall in the next 24 hours.
➡️Another cyclonic circulation likely around August 25; increase of rain in Odisha after August 23: IMD.
➡️Kapileshwar Temple in Bhubaneswar declared as Monument of National importance by the Centre.
➡️39th Sub Junior and 49th Junior National Aquatic Championships underway in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Top Odisha sprinter Dutee Chand gets four-year dope ban. The ban period will be effective from January 3, 2023 and will continue till January 2027.
➡️Ganesh Dhangdamajhi from the Bonda Ghat area in Malkangiri district appointed as the captain of Indian team for the Asian U-20 Rugby Championship to be played in Nepal.
➡️Centre makes police verification mandatory for SIM card dealers in India.
➡️Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates India’s first 3D-printed post office building in Bengaluru.
➡️Indian Navy performs maiden test drop of Made-in-India Search and Rescue Kit (SARK).
➡️Himachal Pradesh: NDRF teams continue search & rescue operations at the landslide-affected area of Shimla.
➡️First batch of annual Budha Amarnath Yatra flagged off from Jammu.
➡️Basketball: India end FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament Asia 2023 campaign with 13-point loss to Bahrain.
➡️Sensex declines 297.62 points to 64,853.40 in early trade; Nifty dips 88.75 points to 19,276.50.
➡️Rupee rises 7 paise to 83.02 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Malaysia : 10 killed as plane crashes on kualalumpur expressway.
➡️Canadian woman jailed for 22 years for sending poison-laced letters to former US President Donald Trump when he was in office.
