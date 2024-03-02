100-Word Insight: Amaresh Jena Factor in Bhubaneswar

Yet again, sitting BMC Corporator Amaresh Jena (Baian) with more than two decades of organisational experience and unconditional loyalty to the party, is going to be snubbed by BJD during the ticket distribution for 2024 polls.

But, he is not in a mood to compromise and lie low in Bhubaneswar Central. He has already shown defiance and will be holding a mega congregation tomorrow.

If he fails to get any assurance this time, there won’t be any surprise if he bids adieu to BJD and join the BJP, which will immensely gain in Bhubaneswar region from his experience and expertise.