100-Word Insight: Amaresh Jena Factor in Bhubaneswar

By Sagar Satapathy

Yet again, sitting BMC Corporator Amaresh Jena (Baian) with more than two decades of organisational experience and unconditional loyalty to the party, is going to be snubbed by BJD during the ticket distribution for 2024 polls.

Related Posts

100-Word Insight: Vijaypal Singh Tomar’s Big U-turn

100-Word Insight: Battle Lines Drawn in Ganjam

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

But, he is not in a mood to compromise and lie low in Bhubaneswar Central. He has already shown defiance and will be holding a mega congregation tomorrow.

If he fails to get any assurance this time, there won’t be any surprise if he bids adieu to BJD and join the BJP, which will immensely gain in Bhubaneswar region from his experience and expertise.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.