Raju Das to jump into Lotus Pond on March 4

TNI Bureau: Former Dhamnagar MLA Rajendra Das will join the Bharatiya Janata Party officially on March 4.

Das was the MLA of the State ruling party between 2009 and 2014. However, he was not given the party ticket in 2014 election as BJD fielded Muktikanta Mandal. In 2019, Raju Das was given ticket, but lost to Bishnu Sethi of BJP by less than 5000 votes.

After the demise of Bishnu Sethi in 2022, Raju expected to be fielded from Dhamnagar. But, the party fielded Abanti Das. Rajendra Das contested the Dhamnagar bypoll as a rebel candidate and got more than 8000 votes. He was suspended from the party. BJP’s Suryabansi Suraj stunned everyone by winning the Dhamnagar bypoll.

Das was subsequently expelled from the BJD. As he has has decided to take the plunge into the lotus pond, it would be interesting to see what will be his role in 2024 polls.