BJD blames BJP for “Alliance Rumour”

TNI Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the “alliance rumour” and clarified that they will form the government in Odisha yet again.

While addressing a press meet at the party headquarters here, BJD MP Sasmit Patra alleged that “We are hearing the rumors in the media, some leaders of Odisha BJP are spreading such rumors through the media, we don’t know why they are doing this.”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“BJD is in a strong position due to the development work being done by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik under the 5T initiative,” he said adding that BJD will win 120 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections and Naveen Patnaik will be the Chief Minister for the state for sixth time.

‘Those who are for anti-people work, those who were aspiring to get tickets, those who have no future in BJD are leaving the party and they are being accepted back by BJP,” he alleged.

He further said that BJD was always with the people, is with the people and will always be with the people.