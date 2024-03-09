100-Word Insight: All Eyes on Naveen & Modi-Shah

Irrespective of what Manmohan Samal or Vijaypal Singh Tomar says, the “alliance” ball is in the court of top leaders of BJP and BJD.

Talks are on at the highest level and any announcement will come from there only. They will decide on alliance, seat sharing, and other modalities.

According to sources, there is no hurdle in Lok Sabha seat sharing. However, assembly seat sharing still remains complex, which will be sorted out.

All eyes are on Naveen Niwas and Delhi ahead of tomorrow’s NDA Dinner. Next 24 hours will be very crucial. Any further delay may lead to collapse.