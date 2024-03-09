India thrash England in 5th Test; Win Series 4-1

TNI Bureau: India today registered an impressive win over England in the fifth and final Test match in Dharamsala. The host won the match by an innings and 64 runs on day three of the final Test match.

With today’s win, India clinched the series 4-1. Ravichandran Ashwin took another five-for, his 36th overall in Tests, (5/77).

Jasprit Bumrah took two (2/38) while Kuldeep Yadav (2/24) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/39) team up to bowl out England for 195 in their second innings after India had handed them a lead of 259. Kuldeep Yadav took 5 wickets in the first innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal got the player of the tournament award while Kuldeep Yadav got the player of the match award.

Brief scores:

England 218 and 195 (Joe Root 84; Ashwin 5-77) lost to India 477 (Shubman Gill 110, Rohit Sharma 103, Devdutt Padikkal 65; Shoaib Bashir 5-173) by an innings and 64 runs.