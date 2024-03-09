ED Raids 12 places over Illegal Iron Ore Mining scam in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Bhubaneswar unit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reportedly conducted search operations in 12 places over illegal iron ore mining scam in Odisha.

According to reports, the central agency conducted the raids under provisions of PMLA, 2002, at 12 locations in Bhubaneswar, Barbil, Rourkela & Kolkata at the premises of M/s Deepak Steel & Power Ltd, M/s Snehapusph Marketing (P) Ltd, its directors and others in the matter relating to illegal iron ore mining scam in Joda of Keonjhar district.

During the search operation, Indian currency worth Rs 30 Lakh, 2 Kg gold bullion worth Rs 1.24 Crore, One Volvo XC40 Car, digital devices and incriminating documents were seized by the officials.

A freezing order was also issued to two banks, freezing a balance of Rs 1.23 Crore in six bank accounts related to the directors of accused companies, the ED said.