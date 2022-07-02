100-Word Edit: Udaipur Killers had Bigger Plans

By Sagar Satapathy
Shocking! Udaipur Tailor Kanhaiya beheaded over Social Media Post
It was not just Nupur Sharma’s remark on Prophet Muhammad that triggered their passion, the radicalised killers of Udaipur had been planning and plotting for something big for years.

The India Today investigation report claims that one of the assailants tried to infiltrate into the BJP using the access of a friend, who is a member of BJP’s Minority Cell in Rajasthan.

Assailant Riyaz even did a recce of BJP events, the report claimed. Rajasthan Police has already confirmed the Pakistan link. NIA is going deep into the case to unravel the truth that’s probably not limited to Nupur Sharma.

