Morning News Insight – July 02, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 231 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 30 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 99 cases & Cuttack 35 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases stands at 1035.

🔸 Possible Low Pressure may bring heavy rainfall in Jajpur, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal , Keonjhar, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Khordha on July 4.

🔸 Puri Ratha Jatra: Trinity will be escorted to Adapa Mandap inside Gundicha Temple today. 7 lakh people throng Puri to celebrate Ratha Jatra, after 2 years.

🔸 India reports 17,092 fresh cases, 14,684 recoveries and 29 deaths, in the last 24 hours. Active case stands at 1,09,568.

🔸 Madhya Pradesh: Around three people injured after stones were pelted on a bus of a polling party in Garwal village of Dhar district.

🔸 District court in Udaipur has transferred the sensational murder case of tailor Kanhaiya Lal to NIA.

🔸 Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi after smoke detected in plane.

🔸 Raj Thackeray praises Devendra Fadnavis for accepting Deputy role in Government of Maharashtra.

🔸 PM Modi to participate in 2-day BJP National Executive meeting in Hyderabad.

🔸 Eng vs Ind, 5th Test: Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja script history with 222-run partnership against England.

🔸 Veteran actor Joe Turkel passes away at 94.