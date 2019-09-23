Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

100-Word Edit: Trump realises ‘Data is Gold’

By TNI Bureau

While having a tough time to counter a hostile Media at home, Trump did not wish to antagonise the rampaging Indian Media as well as the Cyber Warriors in India who had proved their mettle by setting narratives & perception about Congress, AAP, Rahul & Kejriwal.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: End of an Era: RIP Dilip Satpathy

100-Word Edit: No ‘Bharat Ratna’ for Major Dhyan…

Following the Kashmir remark in July, Trump faced stiff resistance and that made him realise that ‘Data is Gold’ (Social Media). He fell in line, supported Narendra Modi & now got the support of best PR Team in the World. As Modi kick-started his poll campaign, Trump now has maximum Indian-Americans in his kitty.

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!