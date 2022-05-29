100-Word Edit: Puri Shankaracharya upset with BJP

He may not like the ruling BJD for various reasons, but certainly not sympathetic towards BJP on the issue of Srimandir Corridor project, Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati sounds unforgiving.

He accused BJP of being with BJD, a strong political indictment that came in the backdrop of lacklustre approach of the saffron party on this issue. Even the ASI stays silent, which has upset the Shankaracharya.

Will BJP responds to the “angry call” of Shankaracharya who wants the party to take up this case aggressively? But, the saffron party may not afford to upset Naveen Patnaik ahead of crucial Presidential Polks.