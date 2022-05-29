100-Word Edit: Significance of May 29 in Odisha Politics

May 29 is not just a date, it holds much significance for Odisha Politics for various reasons. It all started with the midnight coup on May 29, 2012 by ‘Chanakya’ Pyari Mohan Mohapatra, which changed the political equations in Odisha forever.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

That facilitated the entry of ‘5T Mo Sarkar’ VK Pandian into the governance model of Odisha. And, incidentally May 29 happens to be his Birthday!

And, when Naveen Patnaik took the oath as the CM for a historic 5th term, he chose this date – May 29, 2019. Just a mere coincidence or we should something big in it?