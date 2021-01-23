100-Word Edit: Nitish Kumar scared of Criticism!

Nitish Kumar's gag order on Social Media Content.

By Sagar Satapathy
Nitish Kumar Bihar
Once known as ‘Sushasan Babu’ who used to take firm decisions in public interest, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is a changed man today.

Nitish had fought against atrocities and harassment and always advocated free speech. However, now he wants to gag Social Media Content.

The latest circular by Nitish Government warns people and organisations against making “objectionable”, “indecent” and “misleading” comments against Govt, Ministers, MPs, MLAs and Govt officials on Social Media. Those who defy the order, may land in jail.

Why is Nitish scared of criticism? Is he collapsing under pressure? Whatever happening is definitely not good for democracy.

