Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM for 4th straight term

TNI Bureau: JD(U) Chief Nitish Kumar has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time – fourth consecutive term.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda.

JDU leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary, Mewa Lal Choudhary, Santosh Kumar Suman, BJP leaders Mangal Pandey and Amarendra Pratap Singh, son of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi & Mukesh Sahni of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) took oath as Cabinet Ministers of Bihar.

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan administered oath of office to the CM, Deputy CMs and Ministers at the Raj Bhavan in Patna.

The NDA won the State election with a majority of 125 out of 243 assembly seats.