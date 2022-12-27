100-Word Edit: Naveen’s ‘100-Years’ Pitch

While listing out of the service rendered by BJD over the last 25 years and his government’s achievements in the last 22 years, BJD President and CM Naveen Patnaik made a strong pitch for women empowerment.

Riding high on the steps taken for women, Naveen put the onus on the women of Odisha to decide the fate of Biju Janata Dal. “If they decide, they will ensure BJD’s rule in the state for 100 years,” he made the big statement.

Naveen and BJD leaders looked tough, aggressive and combative. They know they are bracing for the biggest battle in 2024.