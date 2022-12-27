Just when we thought the Covid-19 pandemic had subsided after three years, the situation in China raised the alarm once more. India has been placed on alert, along with other countries such as Brazil, the United States, and Japan.

The government has directed the states to sequence the genomes of all positive cases. India experienced deadly Covid-19 waves in both 2020 and 2021, killing millions across the country.

In view of China’s overburdened hospitals, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued some guidelines earlier this year to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

ENSURE PROPER HYGIENE

Due to the disease’s global spread, the situation in China is still precarious. Health professionals recommend maintaining good hygiene.

Use a hand rub or an alcohol-based sanitizer after washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water to protect yourself.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or a tissue. Throw away the tissue right away in a closed container.

Since the surfaces like door handles, faucets, and phone screens are touched the most frequently, they should be regularly cleaned and disinfected.

DON’T FORGET TO WEAR YOUR MASK

Put on a mask that covers your mouth, chin, and nose before going outside.

Prior to donning your mask, wash your hands, and then wash them once more after removing it.

After removing your mask, keep it in a plastic bag and wash it every day. Disposable ones, however, should be disposed of right away after use.

BE AWARE OF YOUR SURROUNDINGS