News Alert: Karnataka issues fresh Covid Restrictions

The Karnataka government on Monday issued a set of guidelines and declared it immediately essential for citizens to wear masks, especially during New Year’s celebrations, in light of numerous countries reporting a sudden surge in cases increase in Covid-19 cases.

The announcement was made following a meeting held by ministers of health, Dr. K. Sudhakar, and disaster management, R. Ashoka with the technical advisory committee to discuss the state’s Covid-19 situation. Earlier on Sunday, the state recorded 22 fresh infections. One each was located in Mysuru, Udupi, and Shivamogga, and 19 of the 22 were in Bengaluru.

According to Sudhakar, Karnataka has not yet witnessed any cases of the BF.7 strain, the Omicron variation that is currently responsible for the Covid outbreak in China.

“Inside movie theatres, schools, and colleges, masks are now made mandatory. In pubs, restaurants, and taverns, masks will be necessary to celebrate the New Year. Countdowns to the New Year must end by 1am. We simply need to exercise caution; there is no need to panic,” Sudhakar told the press on Sunday.

Anyone entering the aforementioned locations, including the staff, he claimed, must have received at least two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination. According to Sudhakar, the 2% random testing of foreign travelers entering the state will continue at the international airports in Bengaluru and Mangalore.

Despite the absence of limitations on gatherings, including political rallies, he emphasized that everyone must abide by Covid-19 regulations and exercise precaution.

According to Ashoka, the state has had adequate ICU beds, oxygen beds, oxygen supply, and medical and paramedical staff to handle any emergency since the first reporting of COVID-19 two years ago.

We have chosen to scrutinize visitors from overseas, for patients with Covid-19, two hospitals have been set aside. For such patients, Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru and Wenlock Hospital in Mangalore will be designated, according to Ashoka.

As per the latest guidelines from MoFW, 2% of all international passengers arriving at #MangaluruAirport shall undergo random post-arrival testing at the airport. We have also taken adequate steps to ensure your safety. For more information, visit https://t.co/ZNj1aM3W6G pic.twitter.com/wMtQ15YWrf — Mangaluru Airport (@mlrairport) December 22, 2022

He claimed in a tweet that 2,867 travelers had been tested with the virus at Bengaluru Airport as of December 24. Twelve of these were discovered to be contaminated.

As per the government, as of now, there won’t be any penalties for individuals who are found without masks, and any subsequent decisions will be made following consultation with chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Earlier in the day, Bommai declared that the government will gradually set various measures against Covid-19 into place without interfering with everyday life or economic endeavors.