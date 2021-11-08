100-Word Edit: Naveen claps as Dibya delivers Speech

By Sagar Satapathy
Naveen Patnaik Dibya Shankar Mishra
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, who has been ruling the state for the last 21 years with an overwhelming mandate, happily clapped when MoS Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra delivered his speech during the BSKY Health Card distibution. That clap ended all rumours and speculations.

The CM sent a clear message that he stood firm by his Deputy, who is charge of Home Department to ensure justice. Dibya Shankar shared the stage with Naveen Patnaik, sending a strong signal to his critics who have been seeking his ouster in Mamita Meher murder case.

Will the issue end here? Let’s wait and watch!

