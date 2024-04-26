Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase 2 Voting for 88 LS Seats begins

TNI Bureau: Voting for the second phase Lok Sabha elections 2024 began today in 88 constituencies amid tight security. The poling which started at 7 AM is slated to continue till 5 PM except Bihar.

While the voting in Bihar will continue till 6 PM due to extreme heat, the local administrations in other states also can extend the polling time after analysing the regional weather condition.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The election which is being held in 88 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 13 states and Union Territories. The states include Kerala (20), Karnataka (14), Rajasthan (13), Uttar Pradesh (8), Maharashtra (8), Madhya Pradesh (6), Assam (5), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (3), West Bengal (3), Manipur (1), Tripura (1) and Jammu and Kashmir (1).

Out of the 88 constituencies in the second phase, 73 are general seats, while 6 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and 9 for Scheduled Castes (SC).

It is to be noted here that the Election Commission had initially announced to conduct the second phase Lok Sabha elections in a total of 89 constituencies. However, voting for the Betul LS seat in Madhya Pradesh was moved to the third phase, to be held on May 7, following the death of the BSP candidate.