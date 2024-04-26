Notification out for second phase polls in Odisha, Check

TNI Bureau: The Election Commission of India (ECI) today issued the gazette notification for the second phase Lok Sabha and State assembly elections in Odisha.

With the issuance of the gazette notification, the nomination process also started. The candidates can file their nomination papers for the second phase polls till May 3. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on May 4 while the last date for withdrawal of nomination forms is May 6, following which the final list of candidates for the Twin elections will be released.

A total of five Lok Sabha constituencies namely Bargarh, Balangir, Sundargarh, Kandhamal, and Aska and the 35 Assembly seats coming under them will go to polls in the second phase, the voting for which will be held on May 20.

Taking a serious note of the prevailing scorching heatwave conditions of Odisha, the Chief Electoral Officer has advised the candidates not to hold large rallies while filing their nominations.