Amit Shah goes Aggressive; asks Odisha BJP to Fight a War

TNI Bureau: Soon after the grand rally in Sonepur where he slammed the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD Government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah went more aggressive at the meeting with Karyakartas in Bhubaneswar and asked them to wage a war on BJD at the grassroots level.

“It’s a do or die battle for you. You need to win this battle of 2024. Or else, you should forget Odisha for another 20 years”, Amit Shah gave a clear message to party leaders and workers. #TNI

“We are ready for this ultimate battle to overthrow the Naveen Govt. We want a young, energetic and Odia-speaking Odia CM at the helm. The Non-Odias must be blocked. There is no stature battle. It’s the people who can overthrow any government when they wish. Go to the people and fight a war against BJD with their blessings. You will get full support from me. Let’s strive hard to form government here,” said Amit Shah. #Insight

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Shah also said that Naveen contesting from two seats, is not a sigh of fear or surrender. It’s a strategy to install his “heir” through back door. And, it should be prevented at any cost. He called for an all-out war to achieve the objective.

Amit Shah also asked the MP Candidates to ask for votes for both MPs and MLAs during the poll campaign. “First seek support for MLAs, then for yourself. Tell the people that you need votes for both or nothing. “Tell them that if they can’t support both of you, then they should not vote for us. We will come back again next time”, said Shah.

Amit Shah also told the party karyakartas that the “alliance deal” collapsed not due to any negotiation on the seats, it’s because central BJP judged the mood of the public in Odisha as well as the party workers. Odia Asmita and Modi’s development work and leadership will be the major issues in this election in Odisha, he added.

Amit Shah has decided to personally monitor the election process in Odisha and intervene wherever his support is required.