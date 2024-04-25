TNI Evening News Headlines – April 25, 2024

➡️At least 33 places of the State witnessed day temperatures above 40 Degrees Celsius. 8 places in Odisha recorded temperature of 43°C or more.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the ‘Vijay Sankalp Samavesh’ in Western Odisha’s Sonepur district while launching a series of attack on the BJD.
➡️Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal today visited the Puri Jagannath temple.
➡️Former captain of the Indian hockey team Prabodh Tirkey today joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
➡️Properties of 4 terrorist handlers attached in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara.
➡️A gunfight between the security forces and terrorists began in J&K’s Sopore area on Thursday evening.
➡️ED arrests ex-IAS Anil Tuteja in Chhattisgarh liquor scam case.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation today with Georgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy. PM Modi thanks her for invite to G7 Summit outreach sessions.
➡️NIA arrests key accused in connection with attack on Indian High Commission in London: Statement.
➡️Lok Sabha Polls: 88 seats going to Polls tomorrow; 1202 candidates in fray for Phase-2 battle.
➡️Polling parties are travelling 2-3 hours by boat and reaching their respective polling stations in Jiribam District of Manipur.
➡️Royal Challengers Bengaluru post 206 for 7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match in Hyderabad.
