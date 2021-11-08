BJP holds massive protests before CM leaves for Kalahandi

Insight Bureau: Even as CM Naveen Patnaik refused to buckle under pressure and stood firm behind his MoS (Home) Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra while visiting Kalahandi to distribute the BSKY Smart Health Cards, the Bhubaneswar BJP held a massive protests in the Capital City.

Although the BJP karyakartas were prevented from going to Naveen Niwas, they held the rally and burnt the effigies of CM Naveen Patnaik, Home Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra and Law Minister Pratap Jena.

Heavy security deployment was made across the Capital City to prevent any untoward incident before CM’s Kalahandi visit.

The ruling BJD is leaving no stones unturned to make CM’s Kalahandi visit a big success by deploying women members of the party in huge numbers. Apart from party’s Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das, Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra is directly supervising the preparations.

Women have taken centrestage at the meeting venue in Bhawanipatna. A message is being sent to everyone that CM and BJD care for the women. Heavy security arrangements have been made in Bhawanipatna. Many BJP workers have been detained. Media has been restricted too.