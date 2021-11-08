TNI Morning News Headlines – November 8, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 276 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 159 quarantine and 117 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 138 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ As many as 59,774 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (2), Ganjam (1) and Puri (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,361.

➡️ Cartoonist from Odisha Kishore Rath passes away following a cardiac arrest late last night.

➡️ BJP intensifies protest to give Justice to Mamita Meher, burns effigy of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in protest to his visit to Kalahandi.

➡️ 8 places in Odisha record temperature below 15 degree Celsius; Daringbadi coldest at 10 degree Celsius.

India News

➡️ India reports 10,929 new COVID-19 cases, 392 deaths & 12,509 recoveries in the last 24 hours pushes India’s tally to 3,43,44,683. Death toll stands at 4,60,265.

➡️ 1,07,92,19,546 doses of COVID vaccine administered in the country so far.

➡️ 61,39,65,751 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 5th November 2021. Of these, 8,10,783 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 4 CRPF jawans killed, 13 injured as colleague opens fire in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind presents Padma Awards. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards.

➡️ Veteran BJP leader LK Advani’s birthday being celebrated at his residence today.

➡️ BJP to take out rallies in West Bengal demanding Mamata Banerjee govt slash VAT on petrol, diesel.

➡️ Rupee surges 23 paise to 74.23 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex rises 99.15 pts to 60,166.77 in opening session; Nifty advances 35.30 pts to 17,952.10.

World News

➡️ Pakistan beat Scotland by 72 runs to top Group 2 in T20 World Cup, face Australia in semifinals.

➡️ US finally reopens borders for vaccinated travellers after 20 months.

➡️ Taliban express their intention to build their own Air Force in Afghanistan.

➡️ Pakistan cabinet removes ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik.

➡️ US Congress passes $1.2 trillion ‘Biden’ infrastructure bill.