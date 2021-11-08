Official Trailer of Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon’ released

TNI Bureau: The official trailer of Ram Gopal Varma’s most ambitious and most expensive film of his career ‘Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon’ is released on Monday.

The movie is a tribute to the Hollywood film ‘Enter The Dragon’ featuring Bruce Lee. First-of-its kind martial arts flick, the movie stars Pooja Bhalekar in the lead role.

‘Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon’ will be the first Indian film to release in China after the Galwan standoff.

Produced by Artsee Media and the Chinese Production Major Big People, ‘Ladki’ is an India-China co-production filmed in Mumbai, Goa and China.