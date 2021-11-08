Official Trailer of Ram Gopal Varma’s ‘Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon’ released
Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon' will be the first Indian film to release in China after the Galwan standoff.
TNI Bureau: The official trailer of Ram Gopal Varma’s most ambitious and most expensive film of his career ‘Ladki: Enter The Girl Dragon’ is released on Monday.
The movie is a tribute to the Hollywood film ‘Enter The Dragon’ featuring Bruce Lee. First-of-its kind martial arts flick, the movie stars Pooja Bhalekar in the lead role.
Produced by Artsee Media and the Chinese Production Major Big People, ‘Ladki’ is an India-China co-production filmed in Mumbai, Goa and China.
Here is TRAILER of My Most Ambitious and Most Expensive Film LADKI in HINDI and DRAGON GIRL in Chinese produced by ARTSEE MEDIA , featuring India’s 1st female martial artiste/actor @PoojaBofficial https://t.co/tYiu1nh3NW https://t.co/d0qxeIU2Kz https://t.co/EHcc5T3YkN #RgvsLadki
— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 8, 2021
