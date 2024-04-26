39 Lok Sabha & 266 Assembly Candidates files nominations in Odisha

TNI Bureau: As many as 266 candidates have filed 483 nomination papers for the 28 Assembly seats during the first phase nomination process which was held between April 18 and April 25, informed the state election commission.

Likewise, a total of 39 candidates have filed 75 nomination papers for Lok Sabha seats namely Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur, and Koraput. Out of the 75 nominations, 20 nominations have been filed for Kalahandi LS seat, 10 for Nabarangpur seat, 24 for Berhampur seat and the rest 21 for Koraput, informed the State poll panel.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It is to be noted here that the candidates, be it the MLA or MP, usually file multiple sets to ensure their nomination papers remain valid.

As per the schedule, the nomination papers will be verified today while the candidates can withdraw their nominations on or before April 29, following which the final list of candidates will be released by the election commission.

Voting for the 4 Lok Sabha segments and the 28 assembly seats under them will be held in the first round on May 13.