100-Word Edit: Nadda thrashes Odisha Govt; Nirmala applies Balm

By Sagar Satapathy
BJP-BJD
107

It was a mixed day for the ruling BJD and the Government. They got the bashing throughout the day from BJP before Nirmala Sitharaman applied some balm on their wounds in the night.

It all started with BJP President JP Nadda slamming the Odisha Government on various issues while addressing the State Executive. He even vowed to form the Government in the State. Later, in the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ rankings released by the Centre, Odisha slipped to 29th spot.

Well, all was not lost. Nirmala tweeted in the night, hailing Odisha for its ‘Disaster Management Model’.  Interesting days ahead!

