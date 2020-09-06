India COVID-19 Updates – September 6, 2020

TNI Bureau: India has reported 90,632 fresh cases of Coronavirus on September 5, taking the tally to 41,13,811. This is the biggest single-day spike in India and world. At least 73,642 people have recovered while 1065 new deaths have been reported across the country in the last 24 hours.

India tested 10,92,654 samples on September 5.

👉 Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected State with 20,800 new cases and 312 deaths. This is the highest-ever daily positive cases in any state in the country and world.

👉 Andhra Pradesh has reported 10,000+ COVID-19 cases for the 11th consecutive day.

👉 Maharashtra has reported 10,000+ COVID-19 cases for the 32nd consecutive day – 7th 15,000+ cases so far. The State has been reporting 200-400 fatalities every day for the last few months.

👉 Bihar and Uttar Pradesh lead the pack in aggressive testing. UP tested 148,229 samples on September 5. Since 19th August, UP has been conducting more than 1 lakh tests on a daily basis.

👉 Bihar is also testing high number of samples. The state conducted 150,483 tests yesterday – highest in the country. Since 13th August, the State has tested more than 1 lakh samples in a day 20 times.