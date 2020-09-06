Odisha records 3810 Covid-19 Cases; 797 from Khordha

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported eight deaths and single-day spike of 3810 COVID-19 cases on Sunday which took the tally of patients in the State to 124031 including 29658 active cases and 93774 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has inceased to 7.56% on September 6 as compared to 6,99% on September 5. Odisha has tested 50,393 samples for COVID-19 yesterday including 41,451 Antigen Tests, 8794 RT-PCR Tests and 148 TrueNAT Tests.

👉 Of the 3810 new cases, 2286 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 1524 are local cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest 797 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

👉 8 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 from Ganjam and 1 each from Khordha, Rayagada, Sundergah, Koraput. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 546. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 204 in Ganjam, 75 in Khordha, 38 in Sundergah and 28 in Rayagada.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 48 (Bhubaneswar), Male 48, Male 45, Male 78, Male 56 (All Ganjam), Female 49 (Koraput), Male 38 (Rayagada) and Male 80 (Sundargarh).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Bargarh (396), Cuttack (322), Jajpur (252), Jharsuguda (192), Mayurbhanj (142) and Balasore (120).

➡️ New Cases: Khordha (797), Bargarh (396), Cuttack (322), Jajpur (252), Jharsuguda (192), Mayurbhanj (142), Balasore (120), Puri (117), Ganjam (108), Bhadrak (107), Sonepur (106), Kendrapada (103), Rayagada (101), Nuapada (93), Koraput (84), Keonjhar (84), Sambalpur (83), Nawarangpur (78), Angul (73), Jagatsinghpur (67), Nayagarh (62), Kalahandi (57), Dhenkanal (51), Kandhamal (45), Balangir (43), Malkangiri (37), Sundargarh (34), Boudh (29), Gajapati (20) and Deogarh (7).

➡️ New Deaths – 8 (4 from Ganjam and 1 each from Khordha, Rayagada, Sundergah, Koraput)

➡️ New Recoveries – 3443.

➡️ Samples Tested on September 5: 50,393.