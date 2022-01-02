100-Word Edit: MP Sujeet Kumar takes on the Dragon

By Sagar Satapathy
Sujeet Kumar Taiwan
155

If there is any Indian Lawmaker who has completely rattled “bully” China, that’s Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha, Sujeet Kumar. Sujeet Kumar has maintained a consistency by leading from the from with his anti-China and pro-Tibet stand.

Chinese Embassy threatens Indian MPs for attending Tibet Event

Sujeet’s latest statement urging MEA to show Tibet as a separate country with Tibetan names of places in Indian Maps to give a befitting reply to China, can be seen as no less than a daredevil move.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: Covid Surge in Maharashtra

100-Word Edit: Shocking Law & Order collapse in…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Who is China to tell us what to do and what not to do – A loud and clear message from Sujeet Kumar to the Chinese letter.

Sujeet Kumar China TibetAlso Read:

China writes to RS MP Sujeet Kumar over Taiwan

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.