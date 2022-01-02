100-Word Edit: MP Sujeet Kumar takes on the Dragon

If there is any Indian Lawmaker who has completely rattled “bully” China, that’s Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha, Sujeet Kumar. Sujeet Kumar has maintained a consistency by leading from the from with his anti-China and pro-Tibet stand.

Chinese Embassy threatens Indian MPs for attending Tibet Event

Sujeet’s latest statement urging MEA to show Tibet as a separate country with Tibetan names of places in Indian Maps to give a befitting reply to China, can be seen as no less than a daredevil move.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Who is China to tell us what to do and what not to do – A loud and clear message from Sujeet Kumar to the Chinese letter.

Also Read: