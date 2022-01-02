IAS Reshuffle in Odisha: Full Details Here

Insight Bureau: The Odisha Government has effected a major reshuffle in the IAS level with Raj Kumar Sharma being appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare.

Bishnupada Sethi has been appointed as the Principal Secretary, School & Mass Education.

🔷 Raj Kumar Sharma – Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare.

🔷 Sanjeev Chopra – Agriculture Production Commissioner.

🔷 Bishnupada Sethi – Principal Secretary, School & Mass Education, Commerce & Transport and I&PR.

🔷 Madhu Sudan Padhi – Principal Secretary, Odia Language Literature and Culture.

🔷 Hemant Sharma – Additional Charge of Chairman, IDCO, Odisha.

🔷 Satyabrata Sahu – Principal Secretary, Revenue & Disaster Management.

🔷 Ranjana Chopra – Additional charge of Principal Secretary, MSME.

🔷 Suresh Kumar Vashishth – OSD, G.A. & P.G. Department.

🔷 Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma – Additional Charge of Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Women & Child Welfare.

🔷 Bhupendra Singh Poonia – Additional Charge of MD, IDCO.