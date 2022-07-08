100-Word Edit: Lunch at Naveen Niwas

This is not the first time. In 2017, then Presidential Candidate Ram Nath Kovind had visited Naveen Niwas seeking support and had a lunch.

History has been repeated in 2022. But, this time it’s all about Draupadi Murmu, Daughter of Odisha. She may be BJP’s candidate, but BJD has shown more enthusiasm to celebrate her success.

And, Draupadi Murmu, overwhelmed by this unprecedented gesture and reception, called Naveen her brother ‘Jagannatha’ and herself sister ‘Subhadra’. Naveen & Co left no stones unturned to prove that they believe in upholding Odisha’s pride and honour.

The brother-sister duo stole the show today.